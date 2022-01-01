In the ever-evolving landscape of techno music, Alex Stein stands as a figure of genuine artistry and continuous growth. His journey, marked by introspection and a relentless pursuit of personal authenticity, offers a compelling narrative in the world of music.

Stein's story begins with a revelation, a moment of clarity that reshaped his approach to music. He speaks candidly about the early phase of his career, a time when the allure of external validation and the pursuit of popularity often overshadowed his artistic instincts. However, with experience and maturity, Stein experienced a pivotal shift. He began to create music not for the masses but for himself, a transition that marked the beginning of a more fulfilling and authentic artistic path.

Embracing the Creative Process

Stein's philosophy extends beyond mere sound production. He emphasizes the joy found in the creative process, particularly during the early stages of a musician's journey. He fondly recalls the excitement of discovery, the thrill of experimenting with new techniques, instruments, and plugins. This period, he notes, is often the most vibrant and rewarding, filled with uncharted possibilities and unfiltered creativity.

The Challenge of the Digital Age

In an era dominated by social media and digital presence, Stein reflects on the changing dynamics of the music industry. He acknowledges the necessity of an online persona, a stark contrast to the early days of his career when the focus was solely on the music and the live experience. Despite his initial love for platforms like Instagram, he admits that the obligation to maintain a digital presence can sometimes taint the artistic experience, turning it into a business necessity rather than a pure expression of art.

Global Recognition and Personal Milestones

Stein's career is dotted with significant milestones that underscore his global appeal. He reminisces about his first tour in Australia, a moment that illuminated the far-reaching impact of his music. This experience was a testament to the power of music, transcending geographical boundaries and resonating with audiences worldwide. Another highlight was his performance at Tomorrowland, a dream realized, offering an unforgettable experience of connection and euphoria.



