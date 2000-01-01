Logo - Motor Musik Berlin
Artist Roster
Motor Music

Artist Roster

Künstler*innen, mit denen wir arbeiten

Filtern

Leistungen

$

$oho Bani
$oho Bani

1

102 Boyz
102 Boyz
7fields
7fields
7ONA LEE
7ONA LEE

A

AsadJohn
AsadJohn
Alice Phoebe Lou
Alice Phoebe Lou
Augustin
Augustin
Albert
Albert
ABOUT MONSTERS
ABOUT MONSTERS
Albi X
Albi X
Alphonzo
Alphonzo
Aud Syn
Aud Syn
Adam Wendler
Adam Wendler
ALEXXX!
ALEXXX!

B

Bon Homme
Bon Homme
Bae.Con
Bae.Con
Big Black Delta
Big Black Delta
Beans & Bacon
Beans & Bacon
Bobby San
Bobby San
BHZ
BHZ
Baba Shrimps
Baba Shrimps
Bad Spirit
Bad Spirit
Basement Saints
Basement Saints
benzii
benzii

C

Christoph Israel
Christoph Israel
Chiqanne
Chiqanne
Capuz
Capuz
Confirmation
Confirmation
Christian Ronig
Christian Ronig
Callider
Callider

D

Dirty Honkers
Dirty Honkers
Delorentos
Delorentos
Dirk Darmstädter
Dirk Darmstädter
Donskoy
Donskoy
dreimalumalpha
dreimalumalpha
Drens
Drens
Drum Quixote
Drum Quixote
Die Supererbin
Die Supererbin
David Dorad
David Dorad
Daada
Daada

E

Echoism Music
Echoism Music
Electric Elephants
Electric Elephants
Elena Shirin
Elena Shirin
EVERDEEN
EVERDEEN

F

FERHAT
FERHAT
Fliederkind
Fliederkind
Fuzzman
Fuzzman
Frank und Friedrich
Frank und Friedrich
Fargo
Fargo
Futurecop!
Futurecop!
Friedrich Jr.
Friedrich Jr.
Friedrich Liechtenstein
Friedrich Liechtenstein

G

Geistha
Geistha
GlüXkinder
GlüXkinder
GOLAN
GOLAN
Gundelach
Gundelach
Graf Fidi
Graf Fidi
Gudrun Mittermeier
Gudrun Mittermeier
GINA ÉTÉ
GINA ÉTÉ
GWLT
GWLT
Grundfunk
Grundfunk
Get Jealous
Get Jealous

H

Houtan Abbasi
Houtan Abbasi
Henning Schmiedt
Henning Schmiedt

J

JUNGER
JUNGER
Juliet Fox
Juliet Fox
Jan Blomqvist
Jan Blomqvist
Jonathan Kluth
Jonathan Kluth
Junipa Gold
Junipa Gold
Jakob Longfield
Jakob Longfield
June Cocó
June Cocó

K

Konstantin Dupelius
Konstantin Dupelius
Kyle Pearce
Kyle Pearce
Kellermensch
Kellermensch
Karo Nero
Karo Nero
Kommando Kant
Kommando Kant
Krälfe
Krälfe

L

Lars Moston
Lars Moston
Linebug
Linebug
Lex Lugner
Lex Lugner
Liener
Liener
Lukas Dolphin
Lukas Dolphin
Little Ashes
Little Ashes
Luca Eck
Luca Eck
L'aupaire
L'aupaire
Louise Gold
Louise Gold
Lukas Utech
Lukas Utech
Lebendig
Lebendig
Lara Samira
Lara Samira
LACODA
LACODA
LEOPARD
LEOPARD

M

Marz
Marz
Magic Island
Magic Island
Mister Me
Mister Me
Mr. Burn
Mr. Burn
Moka Efti Orchestra
Moka Efti Orchestra
Max Raabe
Max Raabe
Max Giesinger
Max Giesinger
MIVA
MIVA
Matt Holubowski
Matt Holubowski
Matu
Matu
Marvin Brooks
Marvin Brooks
Moonlight Breakfast
Moonlight Breakfast
Murmur Tooth & Lars Moston
Murmur Tooth & Lars Moston
molllust
molllust
MASHA THE RICH MAN
MASHA THE RICH MAN
Mario Soutschka
Mario Soutschka

N

NESSI
NESSI
Nie Und Nimmer
Nie Und Nimmer
NYLE
NYLE
Nick Faye
Nick Faye

O

Odeville
Odeville
Olmo
Olmo
OLD MRS. BATES
OLD MRS. BATES

P

Pitchtuner
Pitchtuner
Purified Black
Purified Black
PARALLEL
PARALLEL
Parasite Single
Parasite Single
Philomena
Philomena
Precursor
Precursor
Paisley
Paisley
Pauls Jets
Pauls Jets
PA69
PA69

R

REDEEM
REDEEM
Rebecca Lou
Rebecca Lou
RIA
RIA
Rebecca Immanuel
Rebecca Immanuel
Raglans
Raglans

S

Schrottgrenze
Schrottgrenze
Shacke One & Achim Funk
Shacke One & Achim Funk
Selig
Selig
Soukie & Windish
Soukie & Windish
Somersault
Somersault
Sophia
Sophia
Silent Strike
Silent Strike
Stevans
Stevans
Suns Of Thyme
Suns Of Thyme
Sons Of Settlers
Sons Of Settlers
Sofia Portanet
Sofia Portanet
Stephanie Lottermoser
Stephanie Lottermoser
Small Fires
Small Fires
Sparkling
Sparkling
Sickless
Sickless
Super 700
Super 700
SAMT
SAMT
Smile And Burn
Smile And Burn
SOPHE
SOPHE
Silk Mob
Silk Mob
stegmiller
stegmiller

T

Trendsome
Trendsome
Tipps für Wilhelm
Tipps für Wilhelm
The Color of Iris
The Color of Iris
Thom and the Wolves
Thom and the Wolves
The Hidden Cameras
The Hidden Cameras
Teenage Mutants
Teenage Mutants
Tropic
Tropic
The Bianca Story
The Bianca Story
TimmyT
TimmyT
The Bongo Club
The Bongo Club
The Secluded
The Secluded
The Love Bülow
The Love Bülow
THE BAND ON THE EDGE OF FOREVER
THE BAND ON THE EDGE OF FOREVER
TV Noir
TV Noir
Tim Kamrad
Tim Kamrad
The Bland
The Bland
Tara Nome Doyle
Tara Nome Doyle
The Heartways
The Heartways
Toni Mogens
Toni Mogens
The xUrbs
The xUrbs

U

U3000
U3000
U96
U96

V

Veronica Fusaro
Veronica Fusaro
Virginia Jetzt!
Virginia Jetzt!
Von Eden
Von Eden
Von Flocken
Von Flocken
Verhaltenstherapie
Verhaltenstherapie

W

We Invented Paris
We Invented Paris
William's Orbit
William's Orbit
Willer
Willer
We Are Aust
We Are Aust
When 'Airy Met Fairy
When 'Airy Met Fairy
Walking On Rivers
Walking On Rivers
Waldskin
Waldskin
Whyen
Whyen

Y

Young Chinese Dogs
Young Chinese Dogs
You Silence I Bird
You Silence I Bird
Yuri & Neil
Yuri & Neil
Youloosie
Youloosie

Z

ZUSTRA
ZUSTRA
Motor Entertainment GmbH
Seelower Str. 5
10439 Berlin
Impressum