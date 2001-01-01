Cited as Finland’s biggest indie pop name, NEØV have captivated a European audience with their dreamy, bittersweet, northern sound. Brothers Anssi and Samuli Neuvonen stepped into international light with their third album 2019 Volant. After extensive touring and media coverage – they even made it to German TV – the multi-instrumentalists switched location for Hamburg to create their acclaimed fourth album 2021 Picture of a Good Life. In 2023, NEØV headed to Iceland’s legendary Sundlaugin studio to record their new album, Soft Atlas, which is mixed by Alex Somers (Bob Dylan, Damien Rice, Of Monsters and Men), Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Jon Hopkins, Björk) and Niklas Berglöf (Peter Bjorn and John, Ghost, Linn Koch-Emmery)