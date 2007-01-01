Futurecop! is a musical group based in Manchester, United Kingdom, created by Manzur Iqbal & Peter Carrol. It involves retro synthesizers, computers and concepts such as nostalgia, dreams and fantasy. The project started in 2007 with no previous knowledge of music production. Both music enthusiasts, Manzur grew up with indie, whereas Pete grew up with dance music. However it was their love for nostalgic 80s / 90s that created their friendship, which later evolved into Futurecop!