With a soundscape marked by raw acoustic sounds and atmospheric synth leads Marcel Heym aka orbit found a way to express his immersive dream world and combine it with imagery of life in the countryside.

After becoming a music producer in his early twenties and moving to Berlin, Marcel realized he could not find happiness in the noise of the metropolitan jungle.

Some weeks after escaping the city and going back to his hometown he launched his first own music project in nostalgic dedication to his roots, releasing his Debut EP Perspectives in 2020.

Instead of being a shiny new product of the music industry, orbit increasingly turned into a place for creativity and a real community inside and outside the internet. Going without any record company, Marcel and his friends have formed a collective that realises various kinds of projects such as handmade merchandise.

In 2021 orbit called up his followers and played over 20 DIY shows at private festivals, in wild forests and backyards across the country. One year later, his first official headline tour through Germany sold out.

Now, orbit is expanding circles with the first Europe tour this winter and plans to go overseas in 2024.