British-German DJ/producer Lars Moston from Berlin recently added some of the World’s most influential House Music labels to his already impressive discography with EPs on Berlin’s Katermukke imprint, Spanish giants Suara as well as Nervous Records from New York City.



Amongst Lars’s previous output are releases on Stil Vor Talent, Audio Safari and No Brainer Records, run by his friend and longest collaborator Malente. Other team-ups include Teenage Mutants (Stil Vor Talent / Off), Dirty Doering & Sascha Cawa (Katermukke), Boris Dlugosch (Defected), Juliet Sikora (Kittball) and Ben Mono (Strictly Rhythm).





He has released remixes for Purple Disco Machine, Mike Mago, Daniel Dexter, Him_Self_Her, Human Resource, Si Begg, HRRSN, Fort Knox 5, The Raveonettes and The Sneekers, to name just a few.

Lars Moston’s music regularly pops up in the all-important Beatport Top100 lists (including the recent #1 smash “Hypnosize”), in playlists of tastemakers such as BBC Radio One and Ibiza Global Radio, and in the DJ sets of top-flight artists such as Justin Martin and Claptone.



As a DJ, Lars Moston mixes up a unique blend of cutting edge House, ranging from Deep Disco grooves to outright bangers, time and place permitting. With his charismatic stage presence and always combining a forward- thinking track selection with dance floor functionality, Lars has raised roofs from San Francisco to Siberia with his own definition of the new sound of Berlin.