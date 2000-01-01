British-German DJ and producer Lars Moston from Berlin releases on some of the world's most influential House Music labels such as Golden Recordings, Nervous, Katermukke, and Kittball. He has collaborated with Boris Dlugosch, Teenage Mutants, Juliet Sikora, and Dirty Doering among others and has remixed the likes of grammy winner Purple Disco Machine, Claptone and Moonbootica to name just a few.



As a DJ Lars has raised roofs at world famous venues such as Watergate Berlin, Pacha Ibiza, Printworks London and festivals like Fusion and Tomorrowland with his trademark positive sound. Crafting a highly energetic mix full of little suprises and nods to his personal musical history, taking crowds on a journey full of twists and turns that he himself discovers in the moment, these are sources of tangible enjoyment for him. And it shows. Lars Moston also just added genre-bending Electronic Pop into the mix with the release of a full length album with New Zealand’s Leah Hinton aka Murmur Tooth. The duo also performs together as a live act.



Lars's latest adventure is his very own label. Outergalactic Music is well on its way to becoming a creative force in club music and it is just getting started. Expect the unexpected.