Francesco Lo Giudice (Olmo) was born in Bologna and grew up in London, Rome and East Sussex. After Graduating he moved out to Berlin and has been based there since. His musical style ranges from electronic production to acoustic songwriting. After the release oÿ his debut EP “Roots” Olmo continued to pursue personal and creative Growth working with various fellow artists in Berlin, releasing with Alice Phoebe Lou, producing with Acid Pauli, Going on extensive tours supporting Jesper Munk or L.A. Salami, performing at TEDx Berlin and in 2020 releasing a full length album with his childhood friend Frank Dillane (a.k.a. Mathilda). Last year, Fran recorded his biggest solo body of work to date, a new LP aptly named “The Trunk”. The work consolidates his craft as a meticulous producer and careful songwriter, confronting pressing social issues of our time, exploring mental health, the male ego as well as the eternal mystery of love (or lack there of).