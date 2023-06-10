Olmo: Tornerai (Original Mix)

To mark the anniversary of my album ‘the trunk’ I am sharing the original mix of the track that generally gets the most love from the album: ‘tornerai’. This is how the song before it left my laptop, it’s a raw, naked, ‘wrong’ mix. The few people that had early access to the song privately heard this version and pretty much of them maintain that it’s better than the one that got released so I decided it was only fair for both to be out in the world!