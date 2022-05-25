Olmo: Whatever Works

This song aims to be a love song with a focus on male fragility. The protagonist is willing to shape shift and change and do whatever it takes to make their relationship work. The protagonist admits to have been wrong and is putting ego and pride aside in the name of love and empathy. It is a testament to the fact we need each other and we need to be willing to compromise to coexist.

Keywords: Empathy / availability / shape shifting

Key quote:

‘I’ll be a magician

I’ll be a soldier

I’ll become a banker

I’ll stop being a stoner’

*written with Frank Dillane*