Balance is the key to Hunter/Game's music. It's part of growing up in Milan - a sophisticated urban centre for film, fashion and art, but whose inhabitants relish the contrast of spending reflective time in the nature that surrounds the city.

It started in 2010 with the "Just This" parties. Hunter/Game's own party, held in secret locations round the city, Just This has made Milan a compulsory stop for the touring electronic artist - from early shows that focused on local acts like Mind Against and Tale Of Us, growing to far bigger events with names like Dixon, Seth Troxler, Koze, Tennis and other DJs in Hunter/Game's worldwide scene. And alongside the parties, the duo have released on Innervisions, Rumours, Last Night on Earth, My Favourite Robot, Hot Creations and Dynamic - and each release has earned them more fans for their lush, deep-grooved analogue soundscapes.