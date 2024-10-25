Hunter/Game: Vision

VISION – the eagerly anticipated new long player from Milanese electronic music duo Hunter/Game – will be released on Friday, October 25 via their own record label, Just This. The third full-length musical opus from partners Martino Bertola and Emmanuele Nicosia – which follows on from the critically lauded release of their debut LP ‘Adaptation’ in 2016 and their second album ‘Silence’ in 2019 – ‘VISION’ will feature eleven exquisite new compositions on its official release in October, including the internationally celebrated lead singles ‘Stars’ and ‘Last Hour’, which dropped in May and July respectively. Incorporating a unique, cutting edge style of avant-garde electronic music production into their introspective and highly emotive dancefloor creations, ‘VISION’ sees the Italian double act transport listeners deep into their own reflective state of sonic exploration and experimentation, as they present their most thoughtful and complex body of work to date. The release of VISION also coincides with the launch of Hunter/Game’s stunning new AV concept show of the same name, which debuts at EartH in London’s East End on Friday, October 11, in partnership with Fabric London. Further VISION shows are set to be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to Hunter/Game’s socials for the latest up-to-date information. Speaking about the album concept, Hunter/Game commented: “Our new LP ‘VISION’ and the corresponding AV show is a project that we’ve been working on for while now. VISION explores the theme of our imaginary world and relates to how our music feels in this moment. We have the necessity to make something out of the frames of what’s current, whilst also trying to do something timeless. We are very focused on communicating to our listeners this imaginary world we created for VISION; a world coming from dreams, lights and a romantic relationship with music and the listeners.” Having established a reputation as one of the most unique acts to emerge onto the global electronic music scene over the past decade, Hunter/Game’s rise to global stardom has been studded with several impressive career milestones. The release of ‘VISION’ will mark yet another career-defining moment for the in-form duo, who return to Just This armed with an remarkable catalogue of career releases on the likes of Afterlife and Kompakt, amongst others.

Hunter/Game: Hunter/Game is an Italian electronic music duo comprising of Martino Bertola and Emmanuele Nicosia. Born and bred in Milan, Italy, these two visionary artists have carved a distinct niche in the realm of electronic music with their signature sound characterised by deep, emotive melodies and hypnotic rhythms. In addition to their studio productions, Hunter/Game are renowned for their dynamic and captivating live performances as well as DJ sets, which Martino plays by himself. Whether commanding the stage at iconic venues such as Fabric London, HI Ibiza, DC10 and Brooklyn Mirage, or enchanting festival crowds with spellbinding sets at the likes of Sonar, ADE, Tomorrowland, Zamna Tulum, Martino and Emmanuele possess an innate ability to connect with audiences and create unforgettable experiences through their music.