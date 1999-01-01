Nick Faye is a songwriter from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, living on Treaty 4 Territory. Growing out of the same Saskatchewan emo-acoustic-hardcore scene of the late 2000's that spawned the likes of Andy Shauf, Foxwarren, and Northcote, Faye crafts timeless songs that honour this past, embracing the hopes, dreams and frustrations of life lived in the Canadian Prairies. Fusing this with a clear love of mid-90s Pop Rock (think Rick Dees and The Weekly Top 40 in 1999), he creates songs that stick in the mind like a prairie snowdrift - taking their sweet time to melt away, slowly revealing the hope of new beginnings to come.

"If former tourmate Colter Wall is a Prairies Johnny Cash, and (Andy) Shauf is their Elliott Smith, then perhaps, given time, Faye could be their Tom Petty." - THE LINE OF BEST FIT (UK)

Over the last decade, Faye has been taking his music around the world both as a solo act and with his band Nick Faye and The Deputies, touring with the likes of Colter Wall, Megan Nash and Skye Wallace. He has also performed at numerous prestigious international showcases including Reeperbahn Festival (DE), NXNE, (CAN), FOCUS Wales (UK), Tallinn Music Week (ES), Zandari Festa (KR), BreakOut West (CAN), Folk Alliance International (USA), CMW (CAN), and JunoFest (CAN).