Uniting voices from around the globe, Precursor returns with a stark ode to the digitized world on ‘Human’.



Exploring the common grounds between science and art, Quirijn Verhoog seeks to unveil the contradictions that make up the modern world. Deep in the academic sciences, Verhoog is an alchemist; expressing an acute curiosity for the natural world in its microscopic form. It is this mentality that feeds the energy of ‘Human’; the forensic eye of biochemistry translates into music naturally at the helm of Precursor.



With ice-cold ambience backing eclectic dance rhythms, Precursor's cerebral new single ‘Human’ sets out a blueprint of humanity, recruiting voices from around the world to recite a bullet-pointed evaluation of the human experience. Sharp and monosyllabic, the constant verbs drift from voice to voice, punching in our details with clinical precision; highlighting our differences through speech, while uniting us as humans.



Showcasing a surgical attention to electronic production, Precursor creates an enveloping textural experience on ‘Human’, situated somewhere between the spiritual and the stoic.

