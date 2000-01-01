FARCE is the alias of Veronika J. König (b. 1997 in the Black Forest), a Vienna-based producer, songwriter, and performer known for her theatrical, genre-defying take on avant-pop. Initially rooted in punk and black metal, she pivoted toward electronic production in her teens - FARCE was born. Her first EP and live shows in Vienna's DIY scene led to national radio play on FM4, where she quickly established herself as a standout voice in the Austrian underground.

Her debut album Heavy Listening (2018) garnered international attention and secured coveted slots at Austria’s most forward-thinking festivals - Popfest, Donaufestival, and Hyperreality. FARCE’s experimental foundation evolved into a sharper, more emotional sound across subsequent releases. The 2020 EP Trauma Bounce landed global airplay, while the single “Déjà Vu” (with Aether Kombo) hit #1 on FM4. Her follow-up album Not to Regress (2022) further deepened her sonic world: vulnerable, acerbic, and unafraid of excess.

As a producer and collaborator, FARCE works across disciplines and genres. She’s written and produced for artists including Sophia Blenda, kin dread, Pandora Nox, and Mavi Phoenix; mixed and vocal produced records for Alicia Edelweiss and Anthea; and scored for film and TV, with recent credits for Amazon MGM, Corpus Homini (Anatol Bogendorfer), and Radio Orange. She also hosts and programs the FM4-affiliated radio show Pop Shop.

A fixture in Europe’s underground and alternative scenes, FARCE has headlined tours across the EU and UK, supported Ja, Panik and Edwin Rosen, and performed at The Great Escape, Primavera Sound, Arena Vienna, and Popfest Vienna (closing slot, 2024). She’s been nominated for multiple awards (including the Amadeus Austrian Music Award and the XA Export Award), featured in Der Standard, The Gap, and Wienerin, and received international airplay via BBC Radio 1, FM4, Deutschlandfunk Kultur, and more.

Whether producing club-ready catharsis or deconstructing the architecture of pop itself, FARCE is building an uncompromising body of work - queer, maximalist, and emotionally razor-sharp.