Swedish singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Sailor & I, real name Alexander Sjödin, eschews easy classification, but it’s because he’s a unique work of art. He’s not simply a DJ, but a musician, a composer and producer creating big vibrations in electronic music. From his recordings to his live performances, he makes his own sound which is stylish, alluring, but overall engaging. His work resonates with a wide audience. Sailor & I’s music makes you feel something deep, and you can’t quite put your finger on it, but pure elation amidst a smoky dancefloor.



Performing as his own live-act, Sailor & I played key clubs and festivals worldwide, sharing the stage with a diverse range of artists such as Tale of Us, Jon Hopkins, DJ Tennis, M83 and Kiasmos. The seasoned Sailor & I performs with a unique blend of a conventional DJ setup, sometimes also featuring synthesizers & drum machine, his guitar and his singing. A Sailor & I set is versatile, and capable of conjuring an excellent scene, the positive atmosphere for a performance or party to be remembered, shared.



Renowned, and revered, Sailor & I has been working with and supported by some of the industry’s finest with collaborations and remixes. Rising to prominence on the critical merits and of his releases of “Tough Love” and “Turn Around”, “Leave The Light On”, Alexander delivered his debut album ‘The Inventoion of Loneliness’ featuring remixes from Ame, Maceo Plex, Joris Voorn, DJ Tennis, Paul Woolford, and Agents of time. Also beyond his releases making waves in the electronic music world, Alexander’s portfolio also features a most notable neo-classical collaboration ‘Komorebi’ released on Deutsche Grammophon, showcases contemporary classical composers.