Adam Wendler NFT Bundle

I'm dropping a music NFT on 8/19 of my album 'Motions' with @groovemintnft. This is my first foray into web3, and my goal was to create an NFT gift box that speaks to my existing fan base by creating a digital-physical bundle that includes a number of physical collectibles that my fanbase is familiar with and excited about.

My hope is to speak to both NFT enthusiasts as well as everyday music fans who are not yet onboarded to web3, using groovemint's mint-with-credit-card functionality. Would love for you to check it out and post about it if you're into it!