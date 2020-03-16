CORONA GUIDE FOR ARTISTS

INTRO

We would like to provide a compact info sheet for artists and bands affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak, introducing alternative income streams in the wake of events and festivals being cancelled or postponed. While our first intention is to minimize the impact of the global health crisis, the solutions covered also offer a sustainable approach to live streaming as an artist-driven way of fan engagement in the future.

Essential parts of the following article are cited from Cherie Hu’s “VIRTUAL MUSIC EVENTS DIRECTORY”. Thank you Cherie!





VIRTUAL MUSIC EVENTS / LIVESTREAMING

A list of tools for hosting virtual shows or streaming sessions/dj sets/etc.

VIDEO

Free

Zoom

Instagram Live

Facebook Live (usually used for free — but they also have a Donations button in case artists want to raise funds for a charity during their stream)

Google Hangouts

Free-to-play

The platforms below include the ability for viewers to contribute financially to the streamer if they so wish, usually through some kind of in-app “tipping” mechanism and/or direct monthly subscription.(“free-to-play concerts” work best when they act like games and have highly interactive, game-like mechanics built in)

Ticketed/paywalled

The platforms below offer the closest thing to putting on an actual, in-person show, in terms of the capability to charge visitors upfront to access a paywalled livestream.

AUDIO

Stationhead

Live audio broadcasting on top of tracks synced to your Spotify Premium or Apple Music account (so it’s not *totally* free, but the app itself is)

Mobile-only, for now

direct line between audience and revenue for artists

Mixlr

Livestreams can be exported to Soundcloud, Mixcloud and Dropbox

Podbean Live Stream (from Podbean)

Livestreams can be uploaded immediately as on-demand podcast episodes

Paid & Free ticket system / Ticketed/paywalled

SKILLSHARING / TUTORIALS



Apart from hosting Virtual Concerts it can also be advisable to create other supporting content like Tutorial Videos. These can be distributed as monetised YouTube uploads or via the above-mentioned streaming platforms.

ENTERTAINMENT & TUTORIAL | ENGAGING THE AUDIENCE

MERCH SALES



Now is the time to announce that new merch drop. Bandcamp offers an easy-to-use platform for merch and music sales at a 10% physical item revenue share and no setup fee.

SHEET MUSIC

Surprise your fans with lyrics, chords and sheet music of your songs! You do not need any notation know-how for this. Soundnotation is the All-in-One Solution for Digital Sheet Music Creation & Distribution. Fast and cost-effective sheet music creation from music files with a few simple mouse clicks. Then you can either distribute them via the Soundnotaiton Network (to shops like Musicnotes, Apple and various music apps). Moreover, you can also simply sell the created sheet music in your online shop as merchandise and get 100% of the revenue. With this code you even get a 10% discount on your score creation with Soundnotation. Coupon: #Motor2020





PATREON



Patreon powers membership businesses for creators by giving them the tools they need to acquire, manage, and energize their paying patrons. With a subscription-style payment model, fans pay their favorite creators a monthly amount of their choice in exchange for exclusive access, extra content, or a closer look into their creative journey.

This model is a win-win; creators retain creative freedom while getting the salary they deserve, and fans get to rest easy knowing that their money goes directly towards creating more of what they love.

Creators can also livestream to paying members natively via the Patreon mobile app (powered by Crowdcast)

