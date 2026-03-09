Power Plush auf dem The Great Escape

Power Plush is a dynamic FLINTA* fronted indie band from Chemnitz in Germany, bringing a raw and rebellious energy to the stage. Having already conquered two successful headline tours and graced countless festival stages, they have proven their mettle supporting industry giants like KRAFTKLUB and Beatsteaks. Last year’s album release, Love Language, marks a bold evolution in their sound—rockier, snottier, and unmistakably alive. Blending dreamy textures with post-punk urgency, their music serves as a dictionary of unfiltered emotion. This May, they will be bringing their music to international stages and festivals for the first time.