Daada: Daada - Live

"Daada is a German-Colombian singer-songwriter raised in Tanzania and now based in Berlin creating her transcultural, multilingual indie project. Daada (from Swahili for “sister”) taps into these roots to tell stories and explorations of love, home, loneliness in a blend of English, Spanish, German and Swahili. In 2022, she aired and interviewed on RBB Fritz Radio and was nominated a top 6 newcomer amongst over a thousand submissions by Amazon Music Breakthrough Germany. While she works on an exciting second EP set to break linguistic borders like never before, she presents an ultra-intimate double single that reworks two debut EP songs into stripped-down, live performances:

Tus Manos invites listeners into a nocturnal universe, solitary and fragile, but simultaneously bursting with passion and the luscious ache of anticipation and desire. In a sultry potion of German, Spanish and English she narrates a story of attraction and hunger for closeness.

Poetry, over delicate e-guitar plucking and in melodic wisps of Spanish and English, serenades the internal conflict between hopeless infatuation, and on the other hand, a sobered stage of heartbreak and the willingness to stand up for oneself. The song paints this emotional journey like a conversation with a significant other, which ends with an empowering confrontation of the toxic antagonist, calling her listeners to leave behind toxic relationships."