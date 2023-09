//Hi I’m GEISTHA and I want you to feel something. Therefore, I write sad songs that paint dark pictures. Lofi e-goth hymns to enjoy morbid feelings of sadness like you’re in a grunge coming of age movie. Dark ambient tunes to let you get lost in the night. Fluidity in gender and genre. My new single graveyardsilence blends post punk, emo, synthwave and goth elements into a fresh underground vibe.