Kellermensch: 6705

Kellermensch release biographical single ahead of newly announced album



6705 is the latest release by Danish noir-rockers from their upcoming album

CAPITULISM to be released May 27th. The title of the song is a reference to the postal

code of an area in the band’s city of origin, Esbjerg, on the West Coast of Denmark.

Serving as an allegory, the song explores - and to some extent celebrate - the conditions for existence when growing up on “the wrong side of the tracks”, while successfully transcending into a universally relatable song for the individual about hopelessness and darkness but also the sense of belonging and succeeding against the odds.