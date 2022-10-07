Murmur Tooth & Lars Moston: Antidote

Leah Hinton played classical piano as a child in New Zealand, and oboe and cello in her school orchestra. Then she heard Nirvana and everything changed - she taught herself guitar, formed avant-metal band El Schlong, and shredded her way around the world with El Schlong, and later quirk-rock band Kobosh. She settled in Berlin, built a studio, and started her solo “doom-pop” project Murmur Tooth, single-handedly writing, recording and mixing two EPs and a full-length album, as well as filming and editing a bunch of music videos.

British-German DJ/producer Lars Moston tours the world as a DJ, moving dancefloors from Fusion Festival to Tomorrowland. His own music is the result of an unpredictable range of influences and has been released on influential House Music labels such as Berlin’s Katermukke, Spanish giants Suara, and Nervous Records from New York City. He has remixed top artists like Purple Disco Machine and his music regularly pops up in the Beatport Top100 and in tastemaker playlists.

Leah and Lars met during the pandemic and started exploring how their polar opposite musical backgrounds could clash and combine. 2022 saw their first releases together, starting with the instrumental “You, Me, Us, Spines” on German label Heideton, and an official remix of Claptone’s latest single, “Beautiful” on Different Recordings. This summer also saw their first live festival shows (complete with keytar)!

“Antidote” is the first single from their upcoming full length album “No Time to Explain”. Releasing on the 7th of October, this deep house groover has already passed the DJ test with flying colours in Pacha in Ibiza, Printworks in London and Sisyphus in Berlin. With feel-good summer vibes and an anthemic vocal hook, it has people singing along by the second chorus and jumping along by the third.