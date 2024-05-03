Magic Island: It's Over EP

It’s Over is about transformation; accepting change and embracing the unknown. New chapters in your life fold and open in unexpected ways. The freedom of letting go and moving on – it’s over, I can finally see.

This EP was produced with an old friend and incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Jakob Lebsanft. Jakob studied Pop Music at Volkwangschuhle and also releases works under the solo projects Lebsanft and Boddy. Influences for ‘It’s Over’ stem from end of the nineties, early 2000’s pop/rock – think Madonna Ray of Light and William Orbit, Nelly Furtado, The Verve.