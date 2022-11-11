MASHA THE RICH MAN : My Soil

2This song shouldn’t have become a single and I never wanted to (be forced to) write it, but after I recorded „My Soil“ with @jeremias.koschorz on the piano, in @sambraunproductions studio last month, it was kind of clear to all of us, that this deserves to be a single. (at least since I heard the mixed version by @burnrange )

It doesn’t go without notice that this is about the war in Ukraine and also about rage. On the cover you can see 3 year old me with my old best friend Artemon standing on my old soil. Many of you wonderful people already know the lyrics because you created countless translations for „My Soil“ and I am unbelievably grateful that you all still care about what is happening. As long as we do that, as long as we stand together, speak up together, things can change for the better, and I believe in that with all my heart.

Our voices are powerful, so let us use them. For Ukraine, for the Iranian women, for freedom."

