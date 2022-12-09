Murmur Tooth & Lars Moston: Radio Silence

In their latest offering the unlikely duo showcase their special brand of unpredictable magic in a song that combines a half-broken kids’ guitar with a walkie-talkie solo, producing musical hooks that are as catchy as they are quirky. Propelled forward with a stomping dance beat and analogue synth bass, and tied together with Leah’s trademark raw vocals, the song is both bouncy and emotional - a little something for everyone who has felt lost but still likes a good dance!



