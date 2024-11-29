Ramverk: Closing My Eyes

After years embedded in Sweden’s performing arts scene, Aleksandar Maksic and Hugo Therkelson have transitioned from acclaimed dancers to dynamic creators in the world of electronic music. Now, under the moniker Ramverk, the duo’s rich histories—Hugo as a sound designer and composer for theater and dance, Aleksandar as a singer-songwriter—merge to form a hauntingly evocative sound. Their connection, forged over years of shared stages and collaborations, has culminated in a project that melds industrial undertones with cinematic depth. Drawing inspiration from iconic acts like Depeche Mode, David Bowie, and Skinny Puppy, Ramverk’s sound pulses with a dark allure, blending these influences into an atmospheric blend that feels at once gritty and ethereal. Their performing arts background lends a theatrical, almost filmic quality to their music, where intricate soundscapes and powerful melodies converge, creating an immersive experience that lingers. Ramverk is more than a collaboration—it’s the culmination of two artists distilling their influences, vision, and friendship into a soundscape that is both stark and beautiful, haunting and deeply human.