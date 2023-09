In an attempt to explore the meaning between a state of melancholy and fleeting ecstasy on dark dance floors Rue Oberkampf and GEISTHA join forces on their single Moths. Moths is heavy, Moths is light, it’s dark and dreamy and it’s driving.

Moths carries you on a gloomy club night and it is the track you shazam and listen to on your AirPods on your way home through the nocturnal darkness of the city.