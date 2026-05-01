Following the success of their first concept album in 2024, SEGUNDO ACTO marks the next chapter in the evolution of Teenage Mutants. Created over nearly two years, the project reflects a period of creative growth and a refined approach to the duo's melodic techno sound. Across six tracks, SEGUNDO ACTO explores themes of transformation, shifting realities and illusion, blending cinematic atmospheres with driving club energy and emotional intensity. The result is a forward-thinking body of work that highlights both the artistic progression of Teenage Mutants and their commitment to developing a distinctive and evolving sonic identity. **LIGHTS UP** is a pure dancefloor track - direct, driving and uncompromising. Its powerful groove and hypnotic energy create a deep yet irresistible momentum that pulls everyone into motion.