Whyen: A Voice Is Calling

Whyen is a Berlin based music producer, (film)composer, multi instrumentalist and DJ. The up-and-coming artist has been making music ever since he was young. After studying music production in Berlin, composing various scores for films, and finding his feet in various band projects, Whyen kicked out on his own, creating a new project that would serve all his creative whims. While the project’s early roots stayed firmly within the realm of instrumental pieces, Whyen has since branched out to feature an expansive roster of artists. One of them is the brilliant Juli-Ane, a stellar vocalist and lyricist. His unique sound can be described as a mixture of electronic music, combined with cinematic elements and structures. He aims to create a distinctive signature sound with his music, on top of elaborate sound design. The Whyen Sound ist more experimental and EDM driven, offering a deft slice of Future Bass brilliance that is shaped by the likes of Flume, Sam Gellaitry, Ramzoid, Two Feet, Mr. Carmack, Mura Masa, Hudson Mohawke, Jarreau Vandal, Evil Needle, the L.A. based Label "Soulection - The Sound of Tomorrow", ...



The song „A Voice Is Calling“ was written during the pandemic. Whyen created the beat/instrumental, while Juli-Ane wrote the lyrics and the melodie. It’s about anxiety and how it effects your inner voice

