Johannes Arzberger, the classically trained pianist who made a name for himself playing keys for many of Germany’s top HipHop artists, sharing the stage with the likes of Samy Deluxe, Udo Lindenberg, Jan Delay, Clueso, Chefket and more. Extensive studies grounded in Jazz and HipHop led the way to making „Rebirth“ an instrumental classic that defines Johannes Arzberger’s musical individuality and lends his very own landmark sound to the world of instrumental beatmaking.