Eyes wide open, sensory overstimulation. Blooming fields, planets floating - you feel the heartbeat as pure as in the womb. Is this real? With „Rebirth“, German-based Jazz musician & composer Johannes Arzberger tells the mesmerizing sci-fictional 13-track story of an abstract existence exploring a dystopian world, visually accompanied by captivating visual episodes.

The artistic language of the album—fluid, fragmented, intuitive—serves as the starting point for a creative idea that explores the natural cycle of life - a loop that is never identical, but always connected. Arstistically pending between playful Jazz, Hip-Hop, IDM & Trip-Hop, „Rebirth“ gained heavy recognition in the making and is funded by official German Initiative Musik.

TRACKLIST

01 - Granular Fields

02 - LP890

03 - Waves (feat. Silvan Strauss)

04 - Neon Flowers (feat. 7apes)

05 - Supermoon (feat. 7apes)

06 - Longevity

07 - Sirens (feat. Silvan Strauss)

08 - Wastelands

09 - NBGL

10 - Laws Of Science (Interlude)

11 - Beyond Infinity

12 - Oort Dust (feat. 7apes)

13 - Womb



Executive Production by 7apes & Michael McFly

Mastering by Mathis “the intern” Peckedrath



Artwork by Bareis-Nicolaus

Visuals & DoP by Erik Kürschner (@rick.yng)

Press Pictures by Jannik Perse (Beben Berlin)