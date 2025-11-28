28.11.2025
Johannes Arzberger: Rebirth
Eyes wide open, sensory overstimulation. Blooming fields, planets floating - you feel the heartbeat as pure as in the womb. Is this real? With „Rebirth“, German-based Jazz musician & composer Johannes Arzberger tells the mesmerizing sci-fictional 13-track story of an abstract existence exploring a dystopian world, visually accompanied by captivating visual episodes.
The artistic language of the album—fluid, fragmented, intuitive—serves as the starting point for a creative idea that explores the natural cycle of life - a loop that is never identical, but always connected. Arstistically pending between playful Jazz, Hip-Hop, IDM & Trip-Hop, „Rebirth“ gained heavy recognition in the making and is funded by official German Initiative Musik.
TRACKLIST
01 - Granular Fields
02 - LP890
03 - Waves (feat. Silvan Strauss)
04 - Neon Flowers (feat. 7apes)
05 - Supermoon (feat. 7apes)
06 - Longevity
07 - Sirens (feat. Silvan Strauss)
08 - Wastelands
09 - NBGL
10 - Laws Of Science (Interlude)
11 - Beyond Infinity
12 - Oort Dust (feat. 7apes)
13 - Womb
Executive Production by 7apes & Michael McFly
Mastering by Mathis “the intern” Peckedrath
Artwork by Bareis-Nicolaus
Visuals & DoP by Erik Kürschner (@rick.yng)
Press Pictures by Jannik Perse (Beben Berlin)