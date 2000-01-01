7apes : The Connoisseur

The gospel, the soul, the jazz, the beats. Producer and multi-Instrumentalist Salomon Appiah alias 7apes is set to release „The Connoisseur“ - his long awaited, highly anticipated 2nd full length studio album, solidifying his fingerprint in instrumental beat music.

This soulful sophomore LP feels like a wine tasting, hidden in the outskirts of a vast wineyard in the fields of Bordeaux, France. Appiah knows the ingredients, the preparation, the recipe. Knowledge, wisdom, understanding. The Connoisseur. Carefully crafted & dreamy Golden Era Hip-Hop loops flavored with playful hints of Acid Jazz, Soul & Gospel.

Musical guests are close collaborators and Jazz prodigies such as Johannes Arzberger, Packed Rich & Bao or kalla, distributed via Berlin-based boutique label Block Opera - which 7apes himself is operative part of. With 80M+ streams and features on Blue Note Records or New York Times, 7apes is considered as one of the most renowned & prolific composers of Germany.