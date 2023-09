Tuned out, no doubt, I’m real bored… It turns out that being defined by productivity really isn’t the healthy way to go. 7ONA LEE’s latest ode to house, glam pop, and rock makes you want to dance, sing, and get turnt. The lyrics? Stupid simple. The melody? You’re probably singing it right now. The destination? You decide. This song’s as fitting for a shower as it is for a car ride, party night, and everything in between.