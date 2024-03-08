benzii: beine spüren

Drawing inspiration from experimental club music and indie sleaze nostalgia, Berlin-based artist benzii creates an artistic universe pulsating with chaotic emotionality.



As a self-taught singer-songwriter, composer, and visual artist, benzii captivates audiences with her unapologetic honesty, seamlessly intertwining introspective lyrics and ethereal vocals into a captivating aesthetic. This unique fusion has earned acclaim from respected music publications such as Notion, Kaltblut, and Diffus.



In her German debut track "beine spüren," benzii evokes a poignant sense of longing, guiding listeners through the intricate layers of departure. From the desperation of parting to the melancholy resignation of leaving, and the exhilaration of new beginnings, "beine spüren" delves into the full spectrum of these emotions. In cooperation with eiundrund, benzii created a music video, which transports viewers through a kaleidoscope of feelings and landscapes. Notably, the video prominently features a spiral motif, symbolizing the downward spiral of overthinking a toxic situation, providing a powerful visual representation of the inner turmoil explored in the song. Ultimately, benzii's art offers a cathartic release from the tumultuous journey of saying goodbye.