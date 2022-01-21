benzii: Molotov

“Molotov” nennt die Berliner Künstlerin benzii ihre neueste Veröffentlichung. Und in der Tat ist dieser “Molotov” ein explosiver Cocktail aus feinster Elektronik mit einer guten Prise Techno-Beats und einem feinen Hauch Popverständnis.



Anders als bei den Vorgängern, hört man gesanglich auf “Molotov” nur wenig hohe Töne. Mit ihrem tieferen direkteren Gesang scheint benzii auf falsche Zurückhaltung zu verzichten und teilt ihre Gefühle offen und ungefiltert.



benzii zeigt sich verletzt und macht deutlich, dass sie diesen Zustand beenden will. In “Molotov” findet sie zurück zu unterdrückten Gefühlen wie Wut und den Wunsch nach Selbstbestimmtheit. Sie möchte wieder ihre Emotionen spüren und vor allem deren Kraft nutzen, um sich von toxischen Beziehungen zu lösen und für eigenen Grenzen einzustehen.



Verwundet und bandagiert befreit sich die neunzehnjährige Berlinerin mit dem Wurf ihres Molotovs, nicht nur visuell, sondern auch musikalisch. Aus atmosphärischen Chören und dystopischen Sounds wird ein positiv-aggressiver, technoider Refrain.

In “Molotov” lädt benzii Hörer*innen dazu ein die explosive Kraft solch eines Emotions-Molotov’s zu nutzen, um sich von falscher Bescheidenheit und anerzogenen Zwängen zu befreien.



Englisch:

"Molotov" is what Berlin artist benzii calls her latest release. And indeed, this "Molotov" is an explosive cocktail of finest electronics with a good pinch of techno beats and a fine touch of pop understanding.



Unlike their predecessors, vocally you hear very few high notes on "Molotov". With her deeper, more direct vocals, benzii seems to renounce false restraint and shares her feelings openly and unfiltered.



benzii shows herself hurt and makes it clear that she wants to end this state of affairs. In "Molotov" she finds her way back to suppressed feelings like anger and the desire for self-determination. She wants to feel her emotions again and, above all, use their power to break free from toxic relationships and stand up for her own boundaries.



Wounded and bandaged, the nineteen-year-old Berliner frees herself with the throw of her Molotov, not only visually but also musically. Atmospheric choirs and dystopian sounds turn into a positive-aggressive technoid chorus.



In "Molotov" benzii invites listeners to use the explosive power of such an emotion-Molotov's to free themselves from false modesty and acquired constraints.