EVERDEEN: Do You Wanna Play (Acoustic)

Everdeen's gentle acoustic re-interpretation of their synthpop anthem “Do You Wanna Play”, appearing in the soundtrack to the Universal Pictures film “Alle für Ella” featuring Lina Larissa Strahl, is about needing an honest answer in a relationship. Gentle fingerpicked guitar, lo-fi synths, and piano underscore dreamy female vocals, giving chilled Feist and Kings of Convenience vibes. The release is accompanied by a music video, full social and radio campaign and support from Initiative Musik.