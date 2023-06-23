EVERDEEN: Don't Give Up The Ghost (Acoustic)

German/American indie band EVERDEEN’s latest single is an acoustic reinterpretation of their song “Don’t Give Up The Ghost”. Originally appearing on their debut album STAY, the raw, upbeat guitar-driven track has been transformed into a half-time fingerpicked acoustic ballad, highlighting the unique color of singer Sümeyra’s voice. The minimal accompaniment of guitar, percussion, and Rhodes lend a new meaning to the lyrics - a call to let go of the past and to burn your bridges unapologetically.