EVERDEEN: Fairweather Friend

We all have that one friend who only calls when they need something but take off when they get a better offer. Stuttgart-based Everdeen’s latest single is a synthwave-flavored indie pop feelgood anthem dedicated to calling out these kinds of friends out with a sassy smile and a lighthearted middle finger. Ethereal female vocals float over swirling synths and driving drums with a chorus you can’t help but sing along to. Promoted with a social media campaign and supported by Initiative Musik.