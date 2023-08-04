Release
04.08.2023
Artist
Labelservice
EVERDEEN: Heart Shaped Gutter (Acoustic)
German/American indie band EVERDEEN’s latest single is an acoustic reinterpretation of their song HEART SHAPED GUTTER. Originally appearing on their debut album STAY, the danceable indie track has been transformed into an emotional downtempo acoustic ballad featuring fingerpicked acoustic guitar. Reminiscent of Lana del Rey or Florence + the Machine, the minimal instrumentation highlights the song’s message of feeling consumed by a fire of love.