JEWLS’ new rock-pop single “A Rough Inbetweener” takes aim at a culture where harassment has become so normalized that, for many men, it barely registers. From catcalling to casual boundary crossing, the song exposes a mindset that treats women’s discomfort as insignificant and their boundaries as negotiable rather than absolute.



Opening with the striking line, “No, end of story. But dogs got a short memory,” JEWLS delivers a fierce, unapologetic statement on consent, entitlement, and the exhausting reality of having to repeat the same boundaries over and over again. Bold, catchy, and brutally honest, “A Rough Inbetweener” transforms everyday frustration into a rock-pop song of resistance, refusing to let the ordinary excuse the unacceptable.