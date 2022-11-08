Matt Holubowski: End Scene

“END SCENE”: MATT HOLUBOWSKI ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF A NEW ALBUM AND SHARES ITS FIRST SONG

The Montreal singer-songwriter gives us a glimpse of his LP Like Flowers on a Molten Lawn, to be released on March 24th

(Montreal, November 8, 2022) – “End Scene.” Telling a story, starting with the final scene. With this paradoxically titled song, Matt Holubowski announces the upcoming release of his fourth full album, which will notably follow the critically acclaimed Solitudes and Weird Ones.

“End Scene opens with the words ‘here we go,’ which suggests that we’re getting ready to kick off the album and the song. But it goes beyond that. It’s the deep breath you take before diving into the unknown. Out of your comfort zone, out of your daily routine. It’s the start of something new and chaotic. It’s about gracefully embracing your fate instead of resisting it. Facing it calmly, clearheaded, focusing on what is in front of you. It’s a close encounter with the end of the world, while knowing that there will be something afterwards,” explains the artist.

Boldly spanning 6 minutes and 30 seconds, the single – which has Holubowski credited for the lyrics, music, co-production, guitars, synths, and vocals of course – is divided into three distinct movements. The first part highlights how vast the work of a lifetime can be, each moment stacking up to form who we are. The next part depicts the ease with which everything can vanish. Existence is inherently fragile. And the final part facilitates the transition from chaos to serenity, with the knowledge that the end is not only inevitable, but also desirable. “End Scene” offers a complete, complex statement, with interconnecting ideas, as well as the title of the upcoming new album somewhere in the first verse, an enjoyable detail.

In about half of my dreams

I am another

Talking in my sleep

About gardens and the garage

Where I tinker on myself

We’re growing like flowers

On a molten lawn

Created with such seasoned collaborators as Pietro Amato (production, sound recording, mixing, brass arrangements, French horn, pterodactyl, Farfisa and Korg Korg monotron synths, modular drums), Simon Angell (guitars), Stéphane Bergeron (drums, vocals), Marc-André Landry (bass, Sub37 synth, vocals), Marianne Houle (Yamaha PS-20 keyboard, marxophone, vocals), Amy Horvey (trumpet), Jean-Nicholas Trottier (trombone), Véronique Audet-Gagnon (vocals), Mark Lawson (mix) and Harris Newman (mastering), “End Scene” is a deliberate, sublime omen of a major new album.