Moonlight Breakfast: Cool Down

Moonlight Breakfast release a brand-new summer gem called “Cool Down” and if you too have “nothing but partying” on your mind, this is a track not to be missed.

ABOUT THE SONG

The title speaks for itself. This fresh Moonlight Breakfast release is surely the perfect soundtrack for hot summer days and nights. Its energetic beat, dreamy synth theme and playful vocals with a touch of 80’s nostalgia make for a perfect cocktail.

“Ice cream dripping”, “glass of lemonade full of ice” , “sinking my feet in the blue ocean” and “sunrise on the beach” are just a few of the laid-back, colourful, holiday-loving images this song paints.

WHAT THE ARTIST SAYS ABOUT THE SONG:

“We are summer-loving people, so it makes perfect sense for us to want to celebrate that feeling in a song. Whether you’re taking a drive to that perfect summer spot or you’re already there enjoying the view, this track should put you in the mood for a new summer adventure “

And just like the songs says:

“Shades on, hair back, now just PLAY my track!”

WHAT THE PRESS SAYS ABOUT THE ARTIST and their previous releases

“Sometimes a track is so good you just have to share it with everyone.”

“This is dream pop at its best execution - cosmic, synthy, scintillating echoing vocals and something mysterious and neon glowed to it.”

MAGNETIC MAGAZINE-USA

“The band's unconventional mix of pop and funk-soul with a pronounced 80s inﬂuence makes them stand out from the crowd, and puts them at a vantage point in the overpopulated music industry. “

EARMILK-USA

“Whether your musical poison is a killer rhythm, a punky attitude, an infectious pop melody, or a smooth and sultry vocal, or maybe even all three at the same time, Moonlight Breakfast offers something for everyone”

THE SXSW MUSIC BLOGGER’S GUIDE – USA

ABOUT MOONLIGHT BREAKFAST

Moonlight Breakfast are a Romanian duo, based in Austria, an urban, rough but sophisticated mix of Dream Pop, Cosmic Disco, Electro, Beat, Nu-Jazz and Swing that will keep you grooving.

Their latest album, Affection, got them into the US TOP 100 iTunes and Amazon Pop Charts, in the SHAZAM US Charts, with multiple Hype Machine no.1 singles, playlisted in BEST OF THE WEEK, FUTURE HITS and GLOBAL SHAZAM DISCOVERY TOP 50 on Apple Music.