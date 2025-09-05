‘You’ (5.9.) is the second single from orbit's debut album - a driving track between 2010 house reference and modern club melancholy. Shimmering synths, precise percussion and longing vocals feel like looking through the crowd at a party, hoping to see someone there again. orbit remembers nights with Majestic Casual in his ear and his heart pounding in the stomach - between crush and hangover, euphoria and melancholy. A bittersweet sound for late sets, afterhours or melancholic dance playlists.



"You is a reminder of the house music of the 2010s, listening to Majestic Casual with my friends and longingly hoping to see his Crush at the party at the weekend or having heartbreak at the same time"