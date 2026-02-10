After several years in England, Siri Neel merges her Scandinavian sensitivity with unmistakable British edge. Her voice has repeatedly been referenced to Kate Bush by radio hosts and music media in both Denmark and abroad. The new single is produced by British producer Mark Flannery, known for his collaboration with Depeche Mode and Def Leppard.

The release follows a strong period for Siri Neel, who has received airplay on Danish national P4, including being named the station’s top song of the week, as well as RBB Fritz Berlin, NDR2, Radio Eins and multiple UK stations. She has been selected by IMPALA & YouTube as one of Europe’s 100 Artists to Watch, and performed at The Alternative Great Escape, alongside headline shows in Denmark, London and Brighton.

Siri Neel’s artistic journey is as remarkable as it is inspiring: After a six-year loss of voice due to nerve damage, she fought her way back step by step – determined, uncompromising, and refusing to be put in a box.

West Street is the second single from Neel’s forthcoming five-track EP, continuing a larger story about identity, self-liberation, vulnerability and refusing to make yourself smaller to fit someone else’s expectations.

Siri Neel demonstrates her status as one of the most exciting new voices in the international pop landscape: bold, distinctive, emotional, and absolutely unique.

After insisting on not fitting in, Siri Neel is done asking for permission.