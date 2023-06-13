Sparkling: We Are Here To Make You Feel

Formed during their time studying at University and Art School in Cologne, the city that birthed the likes of Krautrock, SPARKLING’s debut LP ‘I Want To See Everything’, a jagged, quick-witted set of ten pop-flecked multilingual post-punk tunes that was co-produced by Andy Ramsay of Stereolab, soon breaking them out of Germany and attracting widespread support across the BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 music airwaves in 2019. Their hot, heavy and sweat-drenched live shows all over the Europe from the beginning of the band’s existence, quickly left an influential mark on the band’s songwriting by including English, German and French in their lyrics. After getting remixed by Digitalism or Hiro Ama from Teleman and with LCD Soundsystem’s Al Doyle and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard on production reins for their latest EP “This Is My Life / Das Ist Mein Leben / C ́est Ma Vie” in 2022, SPARKLING’s remarkable progression continued, seeing Sparkling giddily moving further towards the center of the dancefloor - and getting invited to open on tour for Metronomy in 2022 or play SXSW in 2023. The band’s highly expected second album “We Are Here To Make You Feel” will be released this year on October 27th via Moshi Moshi Records.