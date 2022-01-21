Release
21.01.2022
Artist
Labelservice
The Hidden Cameras: I Believe In The Good Of Life
first ever release of the studio version celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic demo release. 2001 debut album Ecce Homo - a collection of four-track demos introduced a stripped-down version of the Hidden Cameras' witty, acoustic-based songwriting which drew comparisons to the Magnetic Fields and Belle & Sebastian, with a mix of queer politics, explicit sexuality, symphonic indie pop, and theatrical spectacle that borders on the religious.