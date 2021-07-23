The Hidden Cameras: Redemption

The Hidden Cameras come back in 2021 with a new single “Redemption” (Released Jul 23) recorded at Joe Masi’s Katzelbaum studio in Munich with Jan Klesse on electric bass and Wagnertuba and Joel Gibb on vocals and snare drum. The simple arrangement and strong vocal performance leaves a haunting impression with lyrics about longing for a return to life despite a nation’s struggle.

The video for “Redemption” directed by Jan Klesse stars the famous Berlin artist and local hero the Käpt’n Rummelsnuff and was shot at the Kirchenruine Wachau in Saxony. Other shots from the video were done at Fockeberg Leipzig, the only hill in Leipzig built from the ashes of WW2.

The summer of 2021 will be known as the summer of hope and promise of redemption and this new one-off single from orchestral pop legends The Hidden Cameras, provides the translation of this current collective emotion. Play it loud.